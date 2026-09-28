Family expecting to see late mom in casket discover a stranger after funeral home 'cremated wrong woman'
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Family expecting to see late mom in casket discover a stranger after funeral home 'cremated wrong woman'

They still don't know what happened to their mom's remains

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: LOCAL 12/YouTube

Topics: US News, Michigan

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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