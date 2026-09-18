Uber ordered to pay $40m to family of woman who died after being left on freeway when her friend threw up

Uber has been ordered to pay a family of a 23-year-old $40 million after she was killed on an Orange County freeway following being dropped off at the side of the road.

On August 12, 2023, Emily Normandin-Parker and her friend ordered an Uber after a night out.

During the ride, the 23-year-old's friend began feeling unwell and threw up in the car.

The driver reportedly pulled over on the side of State Route 73 and told the pair to get out, leaving them on the side of the freeway in Southern California.

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As the Uber drove away, Normandin-Parker, a 2022 UCLA graduate, was struck by another car and passed away from her injuries.

Her parents, Carol Normandin and Ken Parker, told ABC News in an interview with Good Morning America that the driver 'demanded money' before 'kicking them out', and it was while the driver and her friend were 'arguing' about 'a cleaning fee' for the sick when Emily 'got hit'.

Emily Normandin-Parker was killed at the age of 23 (Emily Normandin-Parker Foundation)

Emily's parents decided to take legal action because the driver 'didn't take responsibility and neither did Uber', as quoted by CBS News.

The judge's ruling

During a five-day arbitration, Uber argued that the driver was an independent contractor under California law.

The company said it believed the ridesharing company should be held accountable for the driver's actions, not Uber.

Despite this, the arbitrator in the case - a retired judge named Judge Richard A Stone - awarded Normandin and Parker a total of $40 million - split $20 million each, finding Uber and the driver jointly and severally liable. Emily's friend was awarded $300,000.

Judge Stone described the location the driver had dropped the pair off at was an 'unsafe and illegal area'.

The judge argued there was a safe location a short distance away which the driver could've dropped the passengers off at, resolving that the driver showed 'far more worry for his new car than he did for his passengers'.

Judge Stone also rejected Uber's claims it was 'merely a technology company' connecting riders with drivers and found it vicariously liable for the driver's negligence as a common carrier.

Uber's response to the result of the arbitration

Uber responded in a statement, per GMA: "No family should have to suffer the loss of a child, and our thoughts continue to be with the Normandin-Parker family.

"While we respect the arbitration process, we believe the arbitrator was wrong in holding Uber legally responsible for the tragic events of that night.

"We have continued to strengthen our approach to safety over the years...including additional guidance to drivers about avoiding drop-offs in unsafe locations."

A spokesperson told People the driver 'no longer has access to Uber'.

Normandin-Parker's parents allege that since the fee was awarded, Uber has tried to get them to agree to not being able to speak about the case publicly and sent 'an agreement requiring non-disparagement' with a '$10 penalty for saying anything bad' about the company.

Normandin and Parker reflected: "They're still not taking responsibility. We do not want this to ever happen to another mother or another father."

The parents have since set up the Emily Normandin-Parker Foundation, raising awareness of ride-hailing safety practices and championing accountability from companies, alongside paying tribute to their daughter, a 'shining light of love, empathy, and kindness'.

LADbible Group has contacted Uber for comment.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].