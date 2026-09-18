Princess Diana’s brother makes new claim about King Charles’ alleged 'elated' reaction to her death
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Princess Diana’s brother makes new claim about King Charles’ alleged 'elated' reaction to her death

Buckingham Palace has issued a rare statement following the shocking claims made in the book

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Milligan-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, King Charles III

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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