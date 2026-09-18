Princess Diana’s brother makes new claim about King Charles’ alleged 'elated' reaction to her death

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has claimed King Charles was 'elated' after learning about Princess Diana's death in his bombshell new book.

Diana died following a car crash in August 1997, in France. Diana and then Prince Charles had been divorced for one year.

Now, Diana's younger brother is making the allegations in his forthcoming book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which is due for publication next week.

In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, he alleged: "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated."

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Spencer then went on to allege that he remembers thinking that the now King 'sounded like a lottery winner' when he heard the devastating news.

Diana's younger brother then claimed the King told him that he had informed his sons, Prince William and Harry, who were 15 and 12, respectively, when they lost their mother.

Charles and Diana married in 1981 (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Charles reportedly told Spencer that he had informed them 'first thing in the morning in their bedrooms at Balmoral'.

"It all sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster," Spencer alleged.

“Looking back now, I suspect the prince’s first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not,” Spencer continues in the excerpt published by the outlet.

“It can be hard to feel too much sympathy for an ex-spouse, or those who care for them profoundly, after bitter divorce," he adds.

In a statement regarding the claims, Buckingham Palace said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

Charles and Diana wed in 1981. Their divorce was finalized one year before her death. He then married Camilla in 2005.

In another extract, Spencer claimed that in the days following Diana's death, the then-Prince Charles told him: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."

Earl Spencer made the allegations in his upcoming book (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He alleged that the comment was made when the pair were discussing arrangements for Diana's funeral, apparently clashing over the agreed role of Harry and William.

Spencer alleged that the two butted heads over whether William and Harry should walk in their mother's funeral procession alongside her coffin or not.

Spencer claims he argued it's not what Diana would've wanted, but Charles responded with 'a stream of anger' and 'unleashing down the phone' what he took 'to be his pent-up contempt for Diana'.

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