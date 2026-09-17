Judge Judy weighs in on Lindsay Clancy case warning there’s a real ‘danger’ if she’s not retried
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Judge Judy weighs in on Lindsay Clancy case warning there’s a real ‘danger’ if she’s not retried

Judge Judy offered a blunt take on the Lindsay Clancy tragedy, backing a retrial while dismissing political calls for execution.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Topics: Crime, Lindsay Clancy

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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