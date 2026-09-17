New York train passengers escape through windows after woman declares 'this will be your last day on Earth'

A passenger sparked panic on a Metro-North train to New York after experiencing 'emotional crisis' and allegedly threatening other passengers.

On Wednesday morning (September 16), the 7.12am Metro-North train from New Canaan, Connecticut came to a sudden stop after the emergency cord was pulled just moments before reaching Grand Central Terminal, New York.

The stop came as a result of a 33-year-old woman, reportedly in 'emotional crisis', shouting: "This will be your last day on Earth."

Eyewitnesses reported the woman then reaching into her bag, another passenger shouting they thought it was a gun, prompting further panic, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) told People.

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The train had come to a halt before being able to reach the platform and MTA employees kept the train's doors closed.

Following the questioning of there being a weapon, it's reported a group of around 60 passengers used two emergency windows to "self-evacuate the train" and walked towards the platform on foot.

The Metro-North train was headed for Grand Central Terminal (CBS News)

A passenger onboard the train at the time, Nigel Sirois, told Gothamist his 'biggest concern' was there being a 'stampede of people' and anyone 'elderly' getting 'caught off guard' and 'trampled'.

Officials noted passengers had not been instructed to leave the train, ABC7 reports.

However, upon realising what was going on, MTA police officers stationed at Grand Central responded to the scene, disconnecting the third rail and escorting the group of passengers from the tracks.

Following the evacuation and passengers being moved safely to the station, electricity was restored and the train was moved to the platform where the remaining 650 passengers were allowed to disembark.

No injuries were reported however, four passengers were evaluated for stress, MTA said, as quoted by CBS New York.

The woman reported as being in 'emotional crisis' was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychological evacuation.

She was charged with a misdemeanour of making a threat of mass harm, alongside a felony of making a terroristic threat. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce has since addressed the around 60 passengers' decision to use the emergency exit to leave the train.

Around 60 passengers are reported as having "self-evacuated" (CBS News)

The detective and ABC News contributor told the outlet passengers did the right thing, offering further advice on any similar situation.

He said: "Clear a path for them to get off the train or clearly move away from that that person you don't want to engage if you don't have to.

"You should be thinking of your security and have your wits about you when you move about it."

Following the incident, the track in which it had taken place remained closed under investigation, however the Metro-North service resumed.

UNILAD has contacted Metropolitan Transportation Authority for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.