Bride left 'unrecognizable' to wedding guests after losing 100lbs in incredible transformation
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Bride left 'unrecognizable' to wedding guests after losing 100lbs in incredible transformation

26-year-old Emilie Heeks weighed roughly 240lb at her heaviest

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Weight loss, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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