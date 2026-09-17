Tinder Swindler who stole $10 million from women launches his own dating app
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Tinder Swindler who stole $10 million from women launches his own dating app

Shimon Hayut allegedly scammed women out of their money after developing relationships over Tinder

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/This Morning

Topics: Netflix, Money, Crime, Tinder

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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