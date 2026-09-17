NBC anchor Eliana Moreno’s brother breaks silence after fatal helicopter crash

NBC News reporter Eliana Moreno was tragically killed in a helicopter crash while covering a bus collision in Los Angeles, with her family describing it as 'the worst day' of their lives.

The beloved anchor, just 38, has been described as 'one of a kind' by fellow colleagues at the news station, after working as NBC's aerial photojournalist-reporter for the last eight years.

News broke of her tragic passing around 7pm on Tuesday (September 15), as anchors were informed of the devastating report live on air.

The NewsChopper4 had been hovering just above the scene of a fatal bus crash in the Chatsworth area of San Fernando Valley, when something appeared to go wrong with the aircraft.

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"You can't pull up?" Moreno, who was engaged to be married, could be heard asking the pilot just moments before the fatal collision.

The journalist had worked at NBC for eight years. (@eli_in_the_heli/Instagram)

And just days following the tragedy, her brother has issued a devastating statement.

"RIP sis, I will love you to the end of time," he wrote on X, alongside a picture of his late sibling working in the helicopter.

"My family and I just went through the worst day of our lives. We appreciate all the support and love."

But her devastated brother, Johan Moreno, also highlighted an important point.

He added: "That being said, at this time, our family and her fiancé are not collecting monetary donations. Any online donation pages are not endorsed by our family.

"Thank you for your well wishes and understanding."

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw, who frequently worked together in the sky, died in the crash. (Facebook/George Marciniw)

Moreno died alongside pilot George Marciniw, and an unnamed pedestrian.

The chopper had been one of several helicopters in the area reporting on the bus crash at the time, which claimed the lives of two people and left a further six injured.

Local police said in a statement: "We do have one confirmed patient that seemed to be outside of the helicopter when it crashed. That person was declared deceased on scene."

NBC LA morning newscast host Lynette Romero said the network's employees were 'heartbroken' at the loss of Moreno and Marciniw.

Speaking on Wednesday's (September 16) Today show, she said: "They were both doing what they loved so much and for me, that’s comfort in knowing how happy they were. They loved breaking news, and they loved being in News Chopper 4."

An official investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has now been launched to determine what caused the helicopter to crash.