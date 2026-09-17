Man who was duct-taped to plane seat after 'racist meltdown' finally breaks silence
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Man who was duct-taped to plane seat after 'racist meltdown' finally breaks silence

One witness claimed that 'he went from the friendliest guy in the world to this dark person'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News/Richard Olenick

Topics: Travel, Crime, US News, Arizona

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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