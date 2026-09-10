Man who asked Charlie Kirk last debate question before he was shot speaks out one year after his death
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Man who asked Charlie Kirk last debate question before he was shot speaks out one year after his death

Hunter Kozak was inundated by messages from conspiracy theorists following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, Conspiracy Theories, True crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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