US warships targeted by Iran's new 'invisible' missiles in chilling escalation of Trump's war
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US warships targeted by Iran's new 'invisible' missiles in chilling escalation of Trump's war

The Iranian regime has made bold claims about the sophistication of it’s new 'Qassem Bassir' missile system

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Getty)

Topics: Iran, Barron Trump

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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