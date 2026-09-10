US warships targeted by Iran's new 'invisible' missiles in chilling escalation of Trump's war

US warships have been targeted by a new Iranian missile in a chilling escalation in Trump’s war against the Islamist regime.

Iranian officials have claimed “waves of missiles” were launched against ten American warships in the Strait of Hormuz – allegedly in retaliation for US strikes against five oil tankers near the critical petroleum refining hotspot, Kharg Island, reports the New York Post.

The new missiles are so-called “electro-optical” rockets, said by the regime to be invisible to GPS and therefore very difficult to jam.

Iran has been developing new missiles in an attempt to make them accurate and hard to jam (Getty)

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However, to what can only be the disappointment to the clerics in charge of running Iran, US Central Command confirmed all missiles had either been intercepted or otherwise failed to reach their targets.

Iranian officials said the attack was made as a reply to “the US’s aggressive actions against Iranian oil tankers, armed forces, in accordance with their inherent right of legitimate defense.”

The statement continued to justify how Republican Guard forces, “Attacked US military bases and facilities located in Jordan, which continues to support US military attacks against Iran, as well as several US vessels.”

Not all Iranian missiles reach their targets successfully (Getty)

In a worrying new statement Iranian lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari warned the world was “practically on the brink of World War 3” reports The Independent.

In addition to the present war Trump has waged against Iran, Ghazanfari pointed to the rumbling war in Ukraine, and increased hostility between world powers.

Meanwhile the price of Brent Crude has surged – reaching over $100 per barrel as events in the Middle and in particular the Gulf have hit world markets hard.