New list of products banned in the US from Canada as trade war spat escalates
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New list of products banned in the US from Canada as trade war spat escalates

Donald Trump's Truth Social has popped off with his thoughts on Canada's imports

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Image

Topics: Donald Trump, Canada, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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