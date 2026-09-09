New list of products banned in the US from Canada as trade war spat escalates

The US is still launching its trade war against Canada, and this time, it involves products Americans use every day.

There seems to be no end in sight now that the trade war has entered its next phase.

So, let's take it back to the beginning to find out how we got here.

The moment everything went wrong can be traced back to a breakdown in the trade talks on August 21.

Advert

Then, one day later, Trump handed the neighboring nation a 50 percent tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.

In retaliation, Canada launched its own dollar-for-dollar tariffs, beginning September 8.

Trump renamed Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' and the back-and-forth comments continued.

When Trump threatened Canada's auto industry, which partners heavily with the US, Carney insisted a deal was still within reach if Washington changed its approach.

The US and Canada are in a trade war (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images)

But that didn't happen.

Instead, on August 22, the United States announced its plans to ban the import of some dairy products and motorcycles from Canada, as well as most alcoholic beverages.

The White House made the announcement yesterday (September 8) and is supposed to take effect on September 29.

The list of Canadian products banned by the White House include:

Some dairy products

Cane molasses

Non-alcoholic beer

Many types of wine, rum and vodka products

Beer made from malt

Motorbikes, including mopeds

Then the products facing higher import taxes include:

Many types of cheese

Raw hides and skins

Paper

Some furniture and mattresses

Some metals

Motorboats

Golf carts

Fishing rod parts and accessories

Switchboards

This means there will be 50 percent tariffs on about 5 percent of Canadian imports going forward.

Just yesterday, Trump wrote a post on Truth Social, talking about the decision, and Canada's dairy.

He said: "Everyone knows that Canada doesn’t let our Great Dairy Farmers sell into the Canadian Market, and that the only reason Canada makes Autos is because of previous disastrous Trade Agreements while other Presidents were in Office."

He claimed: "Canada has been ripping us off for years, but what many do not realize is that the Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets. This is the case even though Canada gets broad access into the massive American Government Procurement Market, including those of our States. That is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam."

Donald Trump has been vocal about the issue (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump added: "From now on, NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS! I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies. Those schedules account for more than 50 BILLION DOLLARS a year. This should have been cut off years ago, by other Administrations, like it was by mine, only to reinstituted by Sleepy Joe Biden."

The day before, he also shared a generated image which appears to show him and Carney on the ice, wearing their respective colors, with the Canadian president on the floor as Trump tells him: "Get up, Governor."

Prior to that, he talked about an 'imbalance' regarding the US and Canada.

He wrote: "Canada’s (currency) Dollar imbalance with the U.S. is unacceptable. It has been that way for years - but no longer! President DJT."

With this many things going on, it might be some time until the trade war cools off.