Four products facing huge cost increase as Trump's trade war with Canada escalates

A trade war between the US and Canada is rapidly escalating, and with it prices on everyday consumer goods across North America.

It feels like this trade war has been going on for decades, but really it's been... how long has President Donald Trump been in charge this time around? Is it just the 584 days?

Anyway, hundreds of American products will be slapped with retaliatory taxes reaching as high as 50 percent after trade negotiations collapsed just before tomorrow's deadline (August 28).

Following the breakdown in talks, the 80-year-old POTUS imposed steep tariffs on Canadian imports, taking to Truth Social to accuse Canada of 'ripping off the United States of America'.

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"On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%," Trump wrote.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney labeled his southern counterpart's proposals as 'unfair' and 'uneconomic,' pledging that Ottawa would match his measures 'dollar for dollar'.

Fulfilling that promise on Tuesday, Canadian officials unveiled counter-tariffs on approximately 700 US exports valued at $20 billion annually, with duties officially going into effect on September 8.

Without further ado, let's get into the four products facing a huge price hike.

Paper Products

Six years on from the toilet paper hoarding epidemic that swept across North America and the globe, toilet paper is set to be hit by a huge 25 percent tariff - and up to 50 percent on some facial tissue materials.

Retailers in the US rely heavily on Canadian timber and wood pulp, having imported roughly $328 million in Canadian toilet paper in 2024 alone. The timing also creates a pinch for families prepping for the school year, with back-to-school essentials - including notebooks, binders, folders, and paper pads - each facing 50 percent duties.

Toilet paper and tissues could see tariffs of up to 50 percent under Canada's retaliatory measures (Jc Milhet / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

Fish and Seafood

This will particularly hit home for the sushi lovers in the US, as consumers will feel the impact of a 25 percent levy on fresh and chilled catches, including salmon, tuna, trout, sardines, and carp.

The inclusion of lobster will be a tough pill to swallow for those in the north, as Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins will be aware of as she prepares for a tough reelection battle ahead of the midterms.

“I still think imposing new tariffs on Canada is a mistake,” Collins said over the weekend.

Fresh seafood like salmon, tuna, and lobster are facing a harsh 25 percent tax (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Cheese and Dairy

Unfortunately, dairy shelves will not escape the conflict as basic staples like milk and cream face 50 percent tariffs under the retaliatory plan.

Meanwhile, a 25 percent rate will apply to a broad range of specialty cheeses - including Mozzarella, Brie, Gouda, Parmesan, and Provolone - promising to make charcuterie spreads and everyday grocery bills noticeably steeper.

Everyday kitchen staples like milk, cream, and gourmet cheeses are set to become much more expensive (Isabella Falsetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Furniture and Home Goods

With so much wood being imported from Canada, home furnishings face some of the sharpest penalties. Worryingly, a 50 percent tariff will apply to wooden and metal furniture - spanning bedroom sets, office desks, dressers, and storage cabinets - as well as upholstered seating, mattresses, and outdoor patio sets.

Major household appliances are also caught in the crossfire, with refrigerators, deep freezers, stoves, dishwashers, and washing machines all subject to 25 percent duties.

Popular household items like sofas, beds, and outdoor patio furniture face massive 50 percent duties (Getty Stock)

Despite the heavy tariffs everyday Americans are set to face on the back of Trump's trade war with Canada, the Republican is defiant that the US doesn't need its northern neighbor.

Penning on Truth Social: "WE DON'T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!"