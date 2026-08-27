Four products facing huge cost increase as Trump's trade war with Canada escalates
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Four products facing huge cost increase as Trump's trade war with Canada escalates

Canada is striking back at President Donald Trump's tariffs, imposing massive 50 percent hikes on $20B of everyday household goods

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Canada, Politics, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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