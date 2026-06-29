Elon Musk’s story about his son’s conduct at a fine dining sushi restaurant has not gone down well online.

Anyone who likes fish and a good time would be thrilled to be taken to a sushi establishment in California, where the head chef is a seasoned professional who was also a sushi chef back in Japan.

The authentic experience, which boasts a set menu of fresh fish, rolls, and rice, isn’t something many get to eat.

But if your dad is Elon Musk, it might not be such an awe-inspiring moment.

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Sometimes, you might also get sick of those fancy eateries and prefer something a little less highbrow.

However, would you cause a scene in the name of having a real hankering for beef? Maybe not.

But Saxon Musk apparently would.

Saxon Musk doesn't seem to be a fan of sushi (Getty Stock Images)

Musk’s 2025 appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast has resurfaced on X, seven months after it was published in December.

When the clip resurfaced on June 28, Musk reposted it himself.

And with this new popularity, came a lot of different opinions on Musk’s bizarre sushi story about a time he took Saxon, 20, to a place called Sugarfish – an all-star eatery that offers an expensive experience with hand created bites.

The Musk explained that there was a particular moment with his son which saw him make an unintentional faux pas at the restaurant...and, well – people weren’t happy.

"I was living in L.A., and I took my older boys out for lunch to Sugarfish,” began Musk, who explained it’s ‘a very kind of uptight sushi restaurant.’

He explained: “In fact, on the menu of the restaurant, it says, do not ask for soy sauce, because the chef has put the right amount of soy sauce (I looked it up and he’s correct). So, like, extremely strict sushi restaurant.”

“And so the waiter is going around asking everyone what they want and then it comes to Saxon and Saxon says I'll have a cheeseburger,” he revealed.

Musk's story wasn't taken well (YouTube/ Katie Miller Pod)

Noting that the waiter had to ‘recover because no one ever asked for a cheeseburger at this very strict sushi restaurant’, it ended in the waiter explaining that the establishment did not in fact cook cheeseburgers.

To which Saxon apparently took this with an amount of surprise as he allegedly responded: “What? Like, what kind of restaurant doesn't have cheeseburgers?”

"He says, ‘fine, I'll have a hamburger’," Musk then concluded, laughing at his story with Miller.

While it might have sounded like a little bit of fun at the eatery, a lot of people were stunned by Saxon’s conduct, with one calling him a ‘spoiled f****** brat’ in a response on X.

“Wow your child is an insufferable entitled r*****,” said another, adding: “Would love to heckle and bully him...”

Someone else wrote: “Oh so he’s spoiled, snooty and pretentious like his father? Shocking.”

A commenter said: “My children have better manners and would never have done that.”

Of course, many people also came out to defend Musk and his son too, with a fan calling one of the above commenters a ‘bully’.

Anyway, we’ve reached out to Elon Musk’s representatives for comment, and that of Sugarfish too.

However, just a quick note to anyone wanting to try it out – for any Friends fans, you’ll be happy to know that one menu item is Unagi, but sadly, there’s no Salmon Skin Roll (sorry, Rachel).