Expert explains how Americans could be affected by Canada tariff situation
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Expert explains how Americans could be affected by Canada tariff situation

Tensions between Canada and Donald Trump's administration have escalated as both the US and Canada threaten tariffs

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Topics: US News, Canada, Donald Trump, Mark Carney

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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