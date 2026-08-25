Secret Service investigating chilling threat against Barron Trump after reference to $10 million bounty

The Secret Service is now launching an investigation into an Iranian threat against Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump.

Iranian state TV has allegedly aired a video sharing information about where he frequently travels and stays, his social media and gaming habits, as well as a map of his close friends.

But it's not the first member of the Trump family that have been targeted.

The channel recently aired a similar video targeting First Lady Melania Trump, including details of her personal staff, where she shops, and allegedly suggesting ways to murder her with poison.

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The video concerning the 20-year-old college student, titled 'Where to Kill Barron Trump', offers a $10 million reward.

In a statement issued to the Daily Mail, Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said: "The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees.

The Secret Service provide round-the-clock security for the college student. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

The three-minute video, which seemingly includes AI graphics which depict Barron being constantly observed, demonstrated ways of pinpointing him in the US.

The clip details a specific DC location where the 20-year-old reportedly stays, and even shared details about his dormitory at NYU, where he is currently studying business.

In the video concerning Melania, the chilling narrator says: "Melania's obsession with fashion has become her biggest weakness.

"Melania has a special interest in the luxury department stores on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan."

"These places could be suitable for operations by global freedom fighters," it continued.

Iran has previously ordered a failed plot to have Trump killed in 2024.

The president has now declared the Strait of Hormuz a US territory. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Both Barron and Melania receive round-the-clock protective details from the US Secret Service. And while the agency does not comment on specific protective intelligence operations, officials routinely review foreign broadcast threats, digital propaganda, and open-source materials targeting protectees to adjust security protocols accordingly.

In the latest development in the stand-off between the two countries, Iran has stated it can 'counter' the US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in recent days, which the president described as 'economic D-Day' in an attempt to isolate Iran from the global economy.

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said during a television broadcast: "The government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events.

"We also have our own tools and know how to play the game."

Last week, the president claimed on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz is a 'US territory'.

"I think we will keep it," he claimed during a recent press conference.