Donald Trump tells 10-year-old saved by teen lifeguard he’s 'not sure' he would have jumped in to help
Home>News>US News

Donald Trump tells 10-year-old saved by teen lifeguard he’s 'not sure' he would have jumped in to help

The remark came during a special meeting commending a 16-year-old lifeguard who sprang into action to prevent a drowning tragedy.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: