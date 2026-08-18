Donald Trump tells 10-year-old saved by teen lifeguard he’s 'not sure' he would have jumped in to help

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows after candidly remarking to a 10-year-old boy that he was 'not sure' he would have jumped into the water to save him, during an event honoring a teenage lifeguard’s heroic actions.

The meeting took place to recognize the quick thinking and bravery of 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams who successfully rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai from a perilous situation in the water, averting what could have been a fatal drowning incident.

While praising the teenager for his swift response and courage under pressure, Trump turned his attention to the young boy and delivered a blunt, characteristic quip about his own swimming inclinations.

Addressing the young survivor alongside the teenage lifeguard and attendees, Trump openly admitted with a laugh that venturing into the deep water to stage a physical rescue might not have been his immediate reaction.

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“I don’t know if I’d do it,” the president said. “I wouldn’t, probably. You’re lucky I wasn’t on the service that day.”

The lighthearted yet jarring exchange was caught on video and quickly spread across social media, drawing a flurry of reactions from viewers dividing over whether to take the comment as self-deprecating humor or a surprisingly blunt remark to a child who had recently faced a near-death experience.

Ryder Williams bravely saved the young boy's life (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Despite the comment stealing the online spotlight, the primary focus of the gathering remained celebrating the lifeguard's life-saving vigilance.

During the conversation, Williams was asked about his thought process during the heroic rescue, yet the teenager humbly downplayed just how impressive his actions were.

“In those dangerous moments that we have, we fall back on our training, and we are trained so well by many to handle that situation as best we can,” he said. “I was really thinking about getting the boy out of the water as fast as I can.”

The young lifesaver also shared that he wants to continue helping people and hopes to go to paramedic school and become a firefighter in the future.

“I hope everyone can take away from this is to help more people,” Williams added. “Try to look out for everyone around you, and just try to help everybody out as much as you can.”

Trump bluntly told Nathaniel, the rescued boy, that he wasn't sure he would've done the same. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to accounts of the incident, the Nathaniel had found himself struggling in deep water, rapidly losing stamina before the alert teenager noticed the distress signals from his station.

Williams entered the water without hesitation, reaching the child within seconds and securing him safely back to the poolside before administering standard precautionary checks.

Water safety organizations routinely emphasize that drowning often happens silently and within seconds, underscoring the critical importance of alert, trained lifeguards on duty.

Thanks to the teenager's immediate intervention, the young boy made a full recovery with no lasting injuries.



