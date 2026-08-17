US tourist killed by lightning strike while hiking restricted zone on Mount Etna
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US tourist killed by lightning strike while hiking restricted zone on Mount Etna

A 29-year-old hiker died after being struck by lightning above the tree line on Europe's most active volcano during a sudden thunderstorm

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Volcano, US News, World News, Kansas

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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