Authorities announce rare 'kill' order after man is killed by shark in 'scene from Jaws'
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Authorities announce rare 'kill' order after man is killed by shark in 'scene from Jaws'

A 63-year-old man died following the attack by a great white shark on Sorrento Beach in Perth

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: 7 News Australia

Topics: Australia, Shark, World News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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