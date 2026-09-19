Eye-watering fine a TV network can face as Big Brother contestant drops F-bomb live on air

A Big Brother contestant’s four-letter outburst made it onto live television this week, and CBS could potentially face a hefty FCC penalty as a result.

Taylor Brown was heard saying, “They’re so f***ing stupid” during the September 17 episode, after a second contestant was eliminated during the show’s double eviction.

The moment happened despite the precautions normally used to prevent profanity from reaching viewers, raising questions over what kind of penalty a broadcaster can face when an expletive slips through.

There is no automatic fine imposed every time a swear word is broadcast, and the circumstances surrounding an incident can matter when the FCC considers whether enforcement action is appropriate.

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Under the FCC’s forfeiture rules, a broadcast station found to have aired obscene, indecent or profane material can face a substantial financial penalty.

Taylor Brown was caught swearing on Big Brother (CBS)

The FCC’s rules also make clear that the agency considers the nature, circumstances, extent and gravity of an alleged violation when determining a forfeiture, alongside factors including culpability and a broadcaster’s history.

That means CBS would not automatically receive the maximum possible penalty because Brown’s comment made it onto the broadcast.

The FCC says federal law prohibits obscene programming at any time and restricts indecent or profane programming during certain hours.

Its rules prohibit indecent material on radio and television between 6am and 10pm.

Big Brother airs in primetime, making the timing of the broadcast relevant to the FCC’s rules.

Taylor Brown was caught swearing during 'Big Brother 28' (CBS)

Why did Taylor Brown's F-bomb make it onto Big Brother?

Live television is often operated with a delay specifically to give producers time to remove material that could violate broadcast standards.

Broadcasters commonly use a seven-second 'profanity delay' for live programming, giving production teams an opportunity to bleep or cut unexpected language before it reaches viewers.

However, the system is not foolproof, and Brown’s comment was heard on the CBS broadcast following the double elimination.

The incident is not necessarily the same as what viewers hear on Big Brother’s online live feeds.

Those streams are delivered through subscription services rather than transmitted over public airwaves, meaning they do not fall under FCC jurisdiction in the same way as traditional broadcast television.

The FCC also notes that context is important when assessing whether material is indecent. Its assessment can consider factors including how explicit or graphic the material is, whether it is repeated or dwelled upon, and whether it is presented in a way intended to shock or titillate viewers.

The agency has also said it takes First Amendment protections into account and can dismiss complaints when the overall context does not support an indecency finding.