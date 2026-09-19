Eye-watering fine a TV network can face as Big Brother contestant drops F-bomb live on air
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Eye-watering fine a TV network can face as Big Brother contestant drops F-bomb live on air

A profanity delay is meant to prevent moments like this, but one word still made it to air

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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