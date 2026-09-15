Ever wondered which Hollywood blockbusters and independent films were shot where you live? Well, if so, there's now a website that will tell you exactly that.

When sitting down of a Friday evening to enjoy movie night, it can be pretty easy to get immersed in these worlds and completely forget where they were actually filmed.

To be honest, it can be obvious where some movies and TV shows have been shot immediately after you start watching them.

I mean, take the BBC's Peaky Blinders, for example, most viewers know almost instantly that the hit show is set in Birmingham.

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Or the classic that is Mrs Doubtfire, most Americans recognise that San Francisco skyline straight away.

But what about the TV shows and Hollywood hits that are less obvious? Well, that's where Movie Scene Map comes in.

Forget Google and Apple Maps guys, there's a new map app in town.

Movie Scene Map, which can be accessed on any good web browser free of charge, works incredibly well and there is essentially two ways of using it.

The map shows you where any film or TV show is filmed, including the Peaking Blinders, if you didn't know already (BBC)

You can use the site by typing in any particular film or TV show and Movie Scene Map will bring up all the filming locations.

The second way is to zoom in on a particular part of the world, which could be your hometown, and you'll be able to see what has been filmed in your location.

The website works by scanning through Wikipedia pages through the power of AI.

It was created by developer Mr Flightmussy, the individual also behind Castle Map and World Train Map.

After his latest creation went viral, the developer took to X to thanks those who have used their platform.

They wrote: "I am the creator of the website Movie Scene Map moviescenemap.com. First of all, I want to thank all and each of you wherever in the world you come from.

"I am asking all of you for patience. At the moment I am working alone in a basement from an used laptop which I bought for 180€. I am going to be honest and say that I was not prepared to have several thousands of users at the same time."

Mr Flightmussy then addressed some of the feedback he's received and what's he prioritising in the coming weeks.

The creator added: "I have tried to read and answer all of the feedback and suggestions, but there are simply to many so I am sorry that I have not dealt with them yet. It will take time before I can deal all of them. In a general sense, I think what should be dealt with based on the feedbacks:

"A way for the user to add or suggest scenes themselves

"Using supplement databases or having some sort of verification system to solve the problem with having only Wiki as a database

"Supporting other movie communities than just Hollywood

"A way to compare real life photo with the scene snapshot."

And finally, the creator said he would be working to improve the user interface.