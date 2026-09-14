All the historic TV records on the line at the Emmy Awards
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All the historic TV records on the line at the Emmy Awards

From Zendaya to Jean Smart, several historic TV milestones and acting records could fall at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Topics: Emmy Awards, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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