Controversial banned horror movie that sparked mass walkouts to get first legal screening in 55 years

A controversial horror movie that sparked mass walkouts and has been banned for over half a century is to receive its first legal screening in 55 years.

Ken Russell's The Devils originally released in 1971 and immediately became a controversial release due to religious imagery, sexuality, and a disturbing plot.

It was slapped with an X rating in the UK following release and several cuts were made for it to be viewable in public.

The Vatican even condemned its creation at the time, while mass walkouts in cinemas were also a thing.

Advert

More than 50 years on, the film has been restored, with even better quality, and will be available to watch in the US from on October 16.

Warner Bros posted that renowned director, Guillermo del Toro, is all for the decision to bring The Devils back.

The director was quoted as saying: “The restoration of the material is like cleaning the Sistine Chapel with saliva. I’ve never seen the movie until I saw this restoration.”

The Devils released in 1971 (BFI)

Stuart Brown, BFI Director of Programme and Distribution, said in a statement: "Ken Russell’s The Devils is one of the great masterpieces of British cinema: a film of astonishing imagination, searing power and dazzling formal brilliance.

"The BFI is thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Clockwork to present the new restoration, which reveals anew the extraordinary artistry of Oliver Reed, Vanessa Redgrave, Derek Jarman and the many others who collaborated to create a truly singular work."

He continued: "The BFI has long supported Ken Russell’s film and television work across BFI Southbank, BFI home entertainment and BFI Player, and so it is a fitting privilege to help bring this landmark restoration to audiences across the UK and Ireland.”

The movie is being re-released (BFI)

For those unaware of the movie, it stars Oliver Reed and Vanessa Redgrave in the lead roles, telling the true story of a 17th-century priest called Urbain Grandier.

The priest allegedly put his nuns under some sort of spell, which leads to a chilling story being told.

Warner Bros. say 'over 164,472 frames of 35mm film were restored to bring to life' the 1970s flick.

Nonetheless, the movie proved hugely controversial back then and there's no doubt they'll probably be some complaint this time around too.

Back then, Ann Guarino of the New York Daily News said it 'could not be more anti-Catholic in tone or more sensationalized in treatment, while The Vatican described it as 'an insult to cinema.'