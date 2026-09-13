Controversial banned horror movie that sparked mass walkouts to get first legal screening in 55 years
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Controversial banned horror movie that sparked mass walkouts to get first legal screening in 55 years

The movie was immediately hit with an X rating in the UK

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Topics: Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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