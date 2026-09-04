New R-rated horror movie faces backlash after parents mistakingly take their kids to see it
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New R-rated horror movie faces backlash after parents mistakingly take their kids to see it

The film has already become an unexpected box office hit despite its disturbing premise

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Parenting, Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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