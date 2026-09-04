New R-rated horror movie faces backlash after parents mistakingly take their kids to see it

A new horror movie is causing concern after parents reportedly brought young children to screenings, apparently unaware of what they were about to watch.

Buddy, a surreal horror-comedy about a murderous children's TV mascot, has reportedly had kids as young as eight sitting in theaters alongside adults who expected something much more family-friendly.

The film centers on a group of kids trapped inside a 1990s children's television show hosted by Buddy, a giant orange unicorn.

But the cheerful mascot isn't quite what he appears to be: Buddy is actually a malevolent creature who kidnaps and murders children.

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According to reports shared on Reddit, the confusion has already played out in movie theaters, with one theater employee claiming: “Saw a lot of kids in my auditorium last night, some younger than 8.”

Another person wrote: “There were so many kids in my showing for Buddy. What the heck is that about!”

The film's poster may offer little indication of its darker subject matter.

Buddy follows children trapped inside a 1990s television show hosted by a giant orange unicorn. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images)

It features the smiling orange unicorn staring out through a static-filled television screen, reflecting the movie's children's-show aesthetic without immediately revealing its horror elements.

The reports have prompted debate among theater workers and moviegoers about how the mistake is happening.

One theater employee commented on the Reddit thread said they witnessed a mother complain that the situation was the theater's fault, despite the movie's rating and content.

“Parents should do their research,” the employee wrote.

Another commenter appeared to compare the situation with the horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, writing: “Buddy is not Five Nights at Freddy's – your kids aren't making friends with the scary unicorn.”

Loosely inspired by the classic children's character Barney, Buddy deliberately plays with the contrast between familiar kids' television imagery and violent horror.

The movie was written and directed by Casper Kelly and stars Cristin Milioti and Topher Grace, with Keegan-Michael Key providing the voice of Buddy.

Director Caspar Kelly with Buddy (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

How much money has Buddy made at the box office?

Despite the confusion surrounding its audience, Buddy is also emerging as an unexpected horror success.

The movie opened with $5.36 million last weekend, more than twice its early box office projections, and is now set to expand into more theaters this weekend.

Howard Cohen, head and co-founder of Roadside Attractions, told IndieWire that the filmmakers understood the movie's unusual approach was a risk.

“It was specifically the risk of content, its extreme originality, provocative structure, and themes,” Cohen said.

Critics have also responded positively.

The New York Post described it as a horror-comedy that turns its cheerful central character into a deeply disturbing figure, while IndieWire praised the movie for feeling fresh and genuinely shocking.

Buddy is part of a wider run of successful horror movies at the box office in 2026.

Obsession, from Curry Barker, has reportedly made $505 million from a $1 million budget, while Backrooms has taken in $395 million.

Other horror releases mentioned among this year's hits include Scream 7, The Mummy from Lee Cronin, Insidious: Out of the Further, and Send Help.