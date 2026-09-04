JD Vance reveals strict diet behind 30lb weight loss and credits one person for his transformation

J.D Vance says his approach to losing weight became considerably more intense after he called Robert F. Kennedy Jr for advice about giving up sugar for Lent.

The vice president, 42, was asked about his noticeably slimmer appearance during a White House press briefing on Thursday, when a reporter jokingly brought up the 'sauerkraut diet' that has become associated with several members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Vance’s answer offered a glimpse into the eating habits he says have helped him shed the pounds, and revealed that Kennedy encouraged him to go considerably further than simply cutting out sweets.

“I’m a devout Christian, so I try to take Lent very seriously, I try to do some kind of self-denial each year,” Vance explained.

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He said that on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent began, he decided he would give up sugar and called Kennedy to ask what he thought.

“I know you’re really into health. I’m thinking about giving up sugar. What do you think?” Vance recalled asking.

According to Vance, Kennedy replied: “No, no, no. I’ve got something that’s way better than that and way more intense.”

JD Vance said he lost 30 pounds after his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Vance said his resulting diet consists largely of high-protein foods and plenty of sauerkraut.

“Basically, I eat a lot of high protein stuff and I eat a lot of sauerkraut,” he said.

He then joked about the timing of his decision: “And let’s just say, that if that was Fat Tuesday, Fat Wednesday never came.”

The exchange began when a reporter asked: “You lost a lot of weight lately. How much sauerkraut do you eat in a day?”

Vance responded by suggesting that being asked about his weight at the start of a press conference was evidence that he had previously been much heavier

JD Vance was cutting a more svelte figure in his latest press conference. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“When you’re Vice President and the first question at a press conference is about how much weight you lost, you must’ve gotten very fat. That’s one thing I take from that question,” he said.

Vance has previously denied using GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, instead crediting diet and exercise for his transformation.

He revealed in 2024 that he had lost 30 pounds since his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign, and his slimmer appearance has continued to attract attention.

His advice to anyone hoping to follow his example was characteristically tongue-in-cheek.

“My advice to you is that if you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy. And if you want to enjoy what you eat, do not call Bobby Kennedy,” Vance said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously said he lost 20 pounds in 30 days while eating meat and fermented foods. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

What is the carnivore diet followed by RFK Jr?

Kennedy, 72, has openly discussed following a carnivore diet and previously said he lost 20 pounds in 30 days by eating only meat and fermented foods.

The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that Kennedy, Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy were all following the carnivore diet.

The approach was created by Dr. Sean O’Mara, who recommends grass-fed steak and fermented vegetables, including sauerkraut and kimchi.

O’Mara argues that the diet can support a stronger microbiome and aid digestion. He has also claimed it can reduce visceral fat, which surrounds internal organs, and potentially improve longevity.

Vance’s weight loss has also drawn attention from Trump. During an Easter lunch in April, the president praised his vice president’s slimmer appearance, saying: 'He’s lost weight. He got a little thinner.'

Trump added: “I’m looking for a heavy-set gentleman, and now I find a perfect-looking specimen.”