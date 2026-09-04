JD Vance reveals strict diet behind 30lb weight loss and credits one person for his transformation
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JD Vance reveals strict diet behind 30lb weight loss and credits one person for his transformation

The vice president says he turned to RFK Jr after deciding to give up sugar for Lent

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: JD Vance, Robert F Kennedy Jr , Weight loss, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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