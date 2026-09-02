JD Vance has exposed exactly what goes on behind the scenes when Donald Trump goes on a Truth Social rampage.

POTUS is well-known for his late night and early morning rants on the social media platform, where he walks about politics, politicians, his gripes, and what he’s proud of.

Usually, they come without a lot of grammar – making them often disjointed, long, and with capital letters throughout.

However, if you thought these were off the cuff and on the spot...think again.

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According to the Vice President, there’s something you don’t know about Trump’s posts.

In a recent interview on the Bryce Crawford Podcast, Vance claimed Trump is ‘way too busy' to sit on social media all day, like his posts would make it appear he does.

JD Vance cleared things up regarding Donald Trump's Truth Social posts (BryceCrawfordPodcast/YouTube)

Instead, it’s more likely there’s other people employed to do it for him.

However, Vance didn’t dive into who it could be. Although, Trump’s White House aid, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, reportedly helps him draft his infamous Truth Social posts late at night.

As for Vance, he defended the president's decision to share a controversial image portraying himself as Jesus online.

You might remember the incident which came last April, where Trump shared an AI-created image showing himself seemingly being depicted as Jesus as he healed a bed-ridden patient and glowing orbs emanated from his hand as he did so.

"I'm a Christian, I saw the photo, it made me upset," Bryce, who is a Christian evangelist, told Vance on the podcase.

"I'm not gonna lie, it made me upset. My personal opinion, I don't how he thought he was a doctor in the photo I mean he had a white robe with a red sash on it," he added.

"I hear you and I know that the president mean any offense, obviously he loves Christians and politically I think has done a lot of good for religious liberty and certainly didn't mean anything by it," Vance responded to him.

"I'm biased because I see this from the inside so it's like, 'did Donald Trump mean to post a meme of himself as God?' No, because I saw it happen in real time," he added.

"What happens is people will bring him stuff and say 'Hey, look isn't this funny?' and then sometimes he'll like chuckle at it, and sometimes if he really thinks it's funny he'll have somebody post it. And that's exactly what happened here, is somebody brought him something, he saw it he said 'Oh, that's funny,' he put it on his Truth. He did not meant to like mock of mimic God. That's just not who he is."

Apparently he's got too much on his plate to write them himself (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Harp has actually been in the news recently, herself, after an alleged letter sent to the POTUS read that she had been ‘forgetting to eat’ and ‘even forgetting to sleep’ because of her work as Trump’s aide.

But not in the way you might think.

According to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of a letter sent from Harp to Trump, she apparently said of her devotion to her job: “I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland. I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).”

“With all my heart, Natalie,” she allegedly signed off with.

The Times had previously reported that Harp has written notes to the POTUS, with one that is said to have included: “You are all that matters to me.”

Of the notes, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet that Harp ‘is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team.’

So, maybe Harp is part of the team used to curate his Truth Social posts.

Regardless, it’s probably a shock to many that they are drafted by anyone other than Trump – particularly at the wee hours of the morning.