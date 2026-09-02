JD Vance reveals what really happens during Trump's Truth Social rampages
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JD Vance reveals what really happens during Trump's Truth Social rampages

JD Vance was on the Bryce Crawford Podcast, where he defended the POTUS's controversial AI post

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: JD Vance, Donald Trump, Politics, Truth Social

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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