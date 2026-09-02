'Double jeopardy clause' explained as Lindsay Clancy jury remain deadlocked
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'Double jeopardy clause' explained as Lindsay Clancy jury remain deadlocked

Lindsay Clancy's jury has been unable to come to a unanimous decision in the 2023 murder case

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CBS News via YouTube

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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