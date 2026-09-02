Doorbell camera captures man getting struck by lightning as he 'thanks God' for having 'no burns at all'

What are the chances of being hit by lightning? Well, less than one in a million apparently, and Thomas Fahmy beat those odds in New York last week.

The congressional staffer, who works in Staten Island for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, was walking to a dentist appointment along Todt Avenue in the Castleton Corners neighborhood last Thursday when a bolt struck him mid-storm.

Doorbell footage obtained by ABC7 captured the moment he collapsed to the ground, just 15 to 20 feet from his car.

Somewhat incredibly, Fahmy, who had been shielding himself with an umbrella as he was walking home in the pouring rain stayed conscious throughout the ordeal.

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Speaking to the ABC7 he described how it felt.

"It was a very intense burning sensation, tingling, numbness, pain and severe pain in both of my feet," he said.

Fahmy was struck by lightning while walking to a dentist appointment on Todt Avenue near Windsor Road in Castleton Corners. (ABC 7 NEWS)

He remained on the ground for a few moments before crying out for help, catching the attention of neighbor Stefanie Homan, who was inside her house at the time.

She said: "I heard yelling, heard 'help me, help me,' so I ran to my door and saw him down here on the ground, so I got the phone and called 911."

Fahmy was rushed to Northwell Staten Island University Hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation before being discharged the next day.

Incredibly, multiple examinations turned up no damage at all.

Thomas continued: "I had multi body exams, no burns at all - I went to church on Sunday to say thank you to god."

Malliotakis, who Fahmy works for out of her Staten Island office, later praised her staffer in a statement: "We are happy, grateful and relieved that Thomas, a valued member of our Staten Island office, is alive and well after being struck by lightning last week.

"We appreciate the good Samaritan and medical staff at Staten Island University Hospital who helped him get emergency care."





How common is it to survive a lightning strike?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 90 percent of lightning-strike victims survive, even though the odds of being hit in the first place are under one in a million.

Lightning strikes the ground across the US more than 37 million times a year.

The record for most strikes survived by one person belongs to Virginia man Roy Sullivan, who was hit seven times.

Fahmy's own luck didn't extend to the lottery, after one immense stroke of luck he wanted to find out if lightening really could strike twice, buying a ticket for the $160 million Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday.

Unfortunately nobody has claimed that prize at the time of writing.

Still, he said the brush with death changed his outlook on life.

He offered the following advice for a happy life: "Just appreciate life, smile and breathe fresh airs once in a while and don't let life overwhelm you."