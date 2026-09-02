Doorbell camera captures man getting struck by lightning as he 'thanks God' for having 'no burns at all'
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Doorbell camera captures man getting struck by lightning as he 'thanks God' for having 'no burns at all'

Doctors at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital found no burns on Fahmy after multiple examinations.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ABC 7 NEWS

Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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