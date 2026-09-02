If you’re planning on jetting away this year to one of the most favored hotspots for US tourists, you might want to think again.

Now the holidays are over, and we move into the colder months of the year, it’s only natural to want to find some place that’s still warm and smells like the hot sand and sea of tropical beaches.

However, if you’re doing just that, US officials have released a warning against ‘crime and kidnapping’ for a place people just can’t get enough of.

The State Department updated its Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory on August 31, with Brazil being the country in question.

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It explained in its notice: “Exercise increased caution in Brazil due to crime and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.”

It revealed that this comes after it was noted that crime ‘occurs in urban areas, day and night. Crimes include murder, armed robbery and carjacking.’

Americans have been warned about Brazil (Getty Stock Images)

Additionally, officials warned tourists to keep an eye on their drinks for spiking and when they are at ATMs withdrawing cash because of theft.

The State Department also said criminals are using dating apps to target tourists or are meeting them at bars before drugging and robbing the victims.

"Assaults are common, including with sedatives or drugs placed in drinks, especially in Rio de Janeiro," the advisory said.

In light of this, officials warn traveler not to journey to these areas:

International land borders due to crime and kidnapping.

Informal housing developments (favelas, vilas, comunidades or conglomerados) due to crime.

Brasilia’s Satellite cities due to crime.

The above continues to have a ‘Level 4 Do Not Travel warning’.

It added that while crimes do happen both day and night, there are some, areas that see more of it.

For example, it says assaults and drugging are commonly seen in Rio de Janeiro.

The advisory warns against displaying wealth (Getty Stock Images)

Other ‘crimes include murder, armed robbery, and carjacking’, as well as ‘gang activity and organized crime’ that may have links to the ‘illegal drug trade’.

"Brazilians are most often targeted, but foreigners remain vulnerable," the advisory warned. "Express kidnapping — in which criminals force victims at gunpoint to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs or transfer funds via banking apps (commonly Pix) — is an ongoing threat to both locals and foreigners."

So, to keep as safe as possible, officials advise travelers to avoid displaying signs of wealth and use caution at night.

"Be careful at major transportation centers or on public transport, especially at night," the advisory added. "Passengers are at higher risk of robbery or assault when using public buses in Brazil."

For those who still want to travel to Brazil, it advises taking several precautionary measures.

For example, officials suggest to ‘develop a communication plan with family, employer, or host organization so they can monitor your safety and location if you travel through high-risk areas.’

It also recommends visitors ‘specify how you’ll confirm you are safe (text, calls, etc.), how often, and who you will contact first to share the information.’