Americans issued new travel warning for popular Caribbean getaway spot

Americans planning to travel to Saint Lucia this summer have been told to 'exercise increased caution' due to crime.

Although citizens of the United States are not being told to completely avoid the hotspot, in which Americans are said to make up 50% of the tourist base, they have been given a number of tips to stay safe in the country.

Travel advisory reports state the risk and recommended precautions for citizens in each country, and range from Level 1 to 4.

These are not set in stone and are continuously reviewed by authorities, and changes can happen imminently, depending on conditions at the time.

What is the US' St Lucia travel advisory?

The State Department recently raised its travel advisory for the Caribbean hotspot to a Level 2, stating that the increase in caution was due to the risk of crime.

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The advisory commentary reads: "Violent crime can occur anywhere in Saint Lucia. U.S. citizens and other foreigners in Saint Lucia have been victims of armed robbery, assault, burglary, and rape."

Further on in the warning, they tell citizens to watch out for 'petty crime,' and to make sure they 'stay aware of their surroundings'. Purse snatching and pickpocketing are said to be the biggest crimes committed against tourists - and they should also be aware of 'scamming an overcharging'.

Those visiting St Lucia have been told to 'exercise increased caution' (Getty Stock Image)

The advisory also states that 'U.S. citizens have been killed in some cases'.

However, they do state that a number of tourist sites have 'tourist police available' to help.

It's not the only island that has had their levels upped due to crime. Earlier this month, travellers intending to visit Turks and Caicos, which is a popular destination for celebrities including Drake, where also told to 'exercise increased caution' due to crime.

What if I decide to travel to Saint Lucia?

It is still fine for citizens to travel to the country - but those who do have been given a number of top tips on how to stay safe, including to safely check luggage for 'for any weapons or loose ammunition' that may have been forgotten.

Tourists are also being told to stay aware of their surroundings, especially at night, and when visiting ATMs - and to also make sure they keep a low profile. Within this, they advise those with flashy watches to keep these at home to avoid displaying any visible sign of wealth.

In case of an attempted robbery, tourists are also being warned 'not to resist'.

Buying travel insurance is 'strongly recommended,' and those who do travel should make sure not to open the door of their hotel, or other accommodation unless expecting a visitor.

Those who do decide to visit are being told 'not to display any signs of wealth' (Getty Stock Image)

What do the Travel Advisory levels mean?

The US provides an over view of the level of advisory in each country, ranging from one to four. But what do these mean?