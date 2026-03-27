US citizens have warned that their actions could now be illegal following significant changes at a travel destination in Asia.

US citizens could be forced to hand over their phones, laptops and passwords for these devices when asked under the new new national security rules, while failure to provide passwords to personal electronic devices can be treated as a criminal offense.

The U.S Consulate General confirmed that these changes were coming into place in Hong Kong and Macao after the government amended current rules surrounding National Security Law.

This week, the Hong Kong government extended the powers of police, granting them greater access to personal digital devices.

Advert

The U.S Consulate General Hong Kong shared the changes in a press release on March 26 and warned US citizens of the changes.

US citizens could be detained if they fail to comply (Getty Stock Image)

The statement read: “On March 23, 2026, the Hong Kong government changed the implementing rules relating to the National Security Law.

“It is now a criminal offense to refuse to give the Hong Kong police the passwords or decryption assistance to access all personal electronic devices including cellphones and laptops.

“This legal change applies to everyone, including U.S. citizens, in Hong Kong, arriving or just transiting Hong Kong International Airport. In addition, the Hong Kong government also has more authority to take and keep any personal devices, as evidence, that they claim are linked to national security offenses.”

Regarding actions to take, US citizens are told to contact the US Consulate General in Hong Kong or Macau if you are arrested or detained.

They also suggested following the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on social media to be aware of any changes or disruptions.

The consulate also advised US citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and alerts.

The rules even apply to individual just transiting in Hong Kong (Getty Stock Image)

The US advisory did not note how frequently the new powers are expected to be used or how they will be used in practice.

In 2025, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection introduced their own broad authority to search travelers’ electronic devices, and this caused a stir and concerned for many people who wished to enter the US.

The electronic devices included phones and laptops, at U.S. ports of entry under the so‑called border search exception.

However, refusing to provide a password is not itself a criminal offense under U.S. law.