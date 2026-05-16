Three perceptive young men have been lauded as heroes after deciding to call 911 when they saw a man changing his tire and noticed that something was deeply wrong.

The Florida teens had been sat in a McDonalds when they noticed 65-year-old Diego Fernandez-Delgado's car breakdown on the side of South Flamingo Road in Cooper City, after one of his tires blew out.

When Fernandez-Delgado got out of his vehicle, he realized that his phone was dead and got out to change the tire by himself. That's when Logan Royer, 16, Cody Magrone, 16, and Brody Murray, 17, stepped in.

Seeing that the older man was struggling in the extreme heat to fix his car, they put a few myths about Gen Z to bed and came over to generously offer him a helping hand. But as they stopped to speak with him, they noticed that something was up.

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It was a scorching hot day in Cooper City when the three boys stepped in (Getty Stock)

With temperatures reaching 90F, the three friends began to suspect that Fernandez-Delgago may be experiencing a heat-related illness.

So they did what anyone should do in these circumstances, they called 911 to share their location and the man's condition. Then, they 'followed instructions to keep Mr. Fernandez-Delgado safe and comfortable'.

“There’s an old guy on the side of the road. We helped him change a tire, and he does not feel good at all,” a recording of their call to dispatch reveals one of them saying.

Celebrating the boys' conscientiousness, Breward County Sheriffs shared that the man 'was too ill to speak on the phone" and was 'feeling weak, having difficulty breathing and chest pains.'

People reports that body camera footage captured by a deputy who arrived at the scene showed the three well turned out Gen Z teens standing guard around the stricken man as he awaited medical assistance.

The three teens have been showered with praise for saving the man's life (Good Morning America)

And officials think their quick-thinking and perceptiveness may have prevented the man from dying at the roadside.

"First responders indicated that the students' quick action likely saved his life," the sheriffs said, revealing that they had spotted him in the early stages of a heart attack.

But due to their help, Fernandez-Delgago has now recovered from his heat-related health issue and is recovering at homes.

It was not just the police either celebrating Royer, Magrone, and Murray's actions either, the stricken man's son has even spoken publicly to thank them for their actions and showered them with praise.

“God didn't send angels with wings,” Cristian Fernandez said. “He sent those boys.”

Breward County Sheriffs said: "Their actions serve as a powerful reminder. Sometimes, the difference between life and death starts with simply choosing to step in and help."

Speaking on Good Morning America about the incident this week, the three boys said it 'didn't cost anything to be a good person', with Murray adding: “I think what we did was very lucky. It was just the right place, right time, and maybe God put us there to help this guy out and in need.”