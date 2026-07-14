New research has revealed the most attractive features in men and women according to science, after scanning more than 600 faces.

Scientists believe they have identified the facial features that people find most attractive in both sexes, after using 3D scanning technology to capture and analyze hundreds of faces with different shapes.

The results of the study revealed that for women, slimmer faces, fuller lips, and more defined features are most highly-rated.

Meanwhile the most attractive men were more likely to have prominent chins and angular profiles.

Advert

During the study, six independent raters, including three men and three women, assessed the attractiveness of each 3D face on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher scores reflecting greater attractiveness.

Speaking with PsyPost, study author Georgios Kanavakis, from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, said: "Physical attractiveness influences many aspects of our daily lives and plays a critical role in everyday human interactions.

"From first impressions and simple acquaintances, to professional opportunities and romantic relationships."

Margot Robbie was used as a 'real-life' example of features the study found to be attractive in women. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

He added: "While we often think of beauty as being entirely subjective, decades of research have shown that people tend to agree surprisingly well on which faces they find attractive."

The scientist noted that attractiveness is rarely defined solely by isolated desirable features, such as a 'perfect' nose, chin, or jaw.

Instead, it is usually a combination of subtleties that complement each other.

As part of the research, the group also revealed the closest real-life examples of the so-called most 'attractive faces'.

The desired female characteristics are shared by celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Elsa Hosk, widely renowned as some of the world's most beautiful women.

Henry Cavill was one of the closest male comparisons. (Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, David Gandy and Henry Cavill were the closest male comparisons.

The study concluded: "First impressions are made in one tenth of a second and have a strong and lasting impact on human relationships.

"In addition to basic information, such as sex or age, we consciously or unconsciously form opinions about others upon our first visual contact with them.

"These opinions are related to traits such as trustworthiness, competence, and intelligence."

A previous study also found that overall, women are viewed as more attractive than men.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Lead author Eugen Wassiliwizky, from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt, said: "Particularly striking is that women rate other women as significantly more attractive than men while male faces are rated similarly - and overall lower - by both sexes."