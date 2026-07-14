A lot of us are guilty for doing this bedtime habit that experts are warning we should avoid – and it has nothing to do with doomscrolling on TikTok.

OK, so healthcare experts have previously warned that using your phone just before going to sleep isn't great for you, but this warning isn't about what's on your phone. Instead, it's about how you charge it.

Many people (myself included) use the pieces of tech as an alarm clock, meaning our devices need to be near to us when the morning comes round to rudely awake us from our slumber.

Using our phone as alarm clocks also means they need to be charged up, so it makes sense to charge your device near to your bed.

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Some folks will actually leave their phone on their beds while charging, and this is where the hazard is.

People are being warned not to charge their cellphones on their bed (Getty Stock)

Numerous fire services both in the US and and UK have urged people not to do this, one being Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

It said in a social media statement: "Charging under blankets? Think again.

"Charging your devices under bedding for extended periods of time can cause them to overheat and catch fire!

"A safer alternative is to charge them on a hard, flat surface and unplug them before you go to bed. If your chargers are damaged or discoloured then it may be time to replace them.

"These simple changes can prevent a devastating fire. Stay safe while you stay connected."

Louisiana's West Monroe Fire Department has echoed similar sentiments in recent weeks and explained that lithium-ion batteries (that are often used in smartphones) can prove to be dangerous and cause battery fires.

Speaking to KNOE last month, the department said that phones could be charged on hard surfaces, not on soft materials like beds, couches, or under pillows.

Not only can the batteries set on fire by overheating, people can also be electrocuted.

In a rare instance last year, a young boy from Wichita was electrocuted after sleeping next to a charging cellphone.

Fire safety experts say that phones should be charged on hard surfaces, such as a bedside table (Getty Stock)

Lorenzo Lopez was wearing a chain necklace while in bed and, when he rolled over, the piece of jewelry 'happened to fall in between where the gap was on the extension cord and the charger' and shocked the eight-year-old.

Luckily Lorenzo survived the ordeal and was able to pull his necklace off. By doing so, the youngster saved his own life.

While he lived to tell the tale, Lorenzo was left with serious burns and had to undergo surgery to treat his wounds.