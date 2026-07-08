Experts have warned that using a fan could actually make heat worse after a certain point.

In the midst of a heatwave reaching for the fan may be one of the first things that many of us do.

A blast of air on your face could help to stave off the heat, but according to experts once the temperature rises above a certain level then the benefit of a fan ceases.

Not only that, but using a fan could even make things worse if you use it in particularly hot weather.

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To be clear, fans can be helpful in the less blistering weather, and can also be useful in keeping air circulating at night as well.

But once the mercury hits a certain point, that benefit ceases.

After a certain point fans may do more harm than good (Getty Stock)

This point is when the temperature of a room starts to approach the temperature of the human body, around 95 Fahrenheit.

In cooler temperatures the air being circulated by the fan helps sweat to evaporate and cool us down.

In fact, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not using a fan if the air temperature rises above 90F, TODAY reports.

However if the air starts to get hotter than your body's core temperature then fans no longer help with this.

The fan is effectively just moving hot air around.

If the hot air is then blown over you then this could dry your skin out and even increase the amount of fluids that you're losing.

And of course drinking lots of water during hot weather is very important.

So basically, while a fan can be useful, keeping the air temperature itself lower is also very important.

Sleeping during hot weather can be a challenge (Getty Stock)

If you don't have air conditioning then this could also include keeping doors and windows closed during the hottest parts of the day, and then opening them again once the temperature drops to allow cooler air inside.

And using a fan isn't the only thing that you wouldn't expect that actually does more harm than good.

Another counterintuitive thing is taking a cold shower before you go to bed, which some experts have suggested is not the most effective way to keep cool through the night.

But while a cold shower can provide some relief, one doctor suggested that there is a better option.

This is having a shower which isn't cold or hot, but is just lukewarm.

The idea is that this will help dilate the blood vessels in your skin, which means you can stay cooler through the night.