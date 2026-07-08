Long-haul flights are about to get a serious glow-up, and honestly, it looks like something straight out of a movie set decades in the future.

A newly released concept video has given us our first proper look at what air travel could feel like in the not-too-distant future, and people are already losing their minds over it.

The designs are from Airbus, showcasing their AIRSPACE interior design.

The footage shows wider rows of three seats, ambient ceiling lighting, and screens built into the roof of the cabin capable of displaying real-time flight directions or even projections of passing clouds.

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There are interactive windows too, which double up as countdown timers showing exactly how much flight time is left, and can even project films for passengers to watch.

The redesign features chairs that can be turned to face each other (AIRBUS)

Airbus unveils futuristic interior designs for the A380

The designs come from Airbus, who have revealed the plans for a major overhaul of their A380 aircraft interiors, with a rollout expected by 2030.

For anyone not familiar, the A380 is the world's largest passenger airliner, known for its full-length double-deck design. It typically carries between 500 and 600 passengers but can hold as many as 853 people, and Airbus says the new interior is designed to redefine long-haul travel with quieter cabins, roomier lounges, and upgraded first-class suites.

The concept was developed alongside 'cross industry experts' who were brought in to identify emerging technologies that could make flying feel less like a chore and more like an experience in itself.

Ambient seatbacks and ceilings create a relaxing ambient space for all passengers to enjoy. (AIRBUS)

What the futuristic cabin will actually offer passengers

Some of the seats shown in the video are able to rotate to face one another, creating what's described as a 'relaxing space' for socializing. When turned around, the interactive window effectively transforms into a widescreen TV, complete with the ability to sync a passenger's cloud storage so they can pull up files, work documents, games, or movies almost instantly.

On plane facilities include a 'sleeping pod', 'bar' and even a 'workout space'

Each seat is also set to come with its own 'entertainment center', featuring a personal AI assistant offering comfort tips, plus the option to order food or drinks straight to your seat at the tap of a button.

There are sleeping pods available to book for passengers wanting extra comfort on longer routes, and, somewhat unexpectedly, a dedicated workout space, with the concept video showing passengers doing squats mid-flight as part of a "strength workout" session.

Fancy a workout mid-flight? Not a problem on the new A380 redesign (Airbus)

When the cabin lights dim, screens built into the seatbacks and ceiling switch to a cosmic theme, projecting scenes from space to help passengers drift off.

Sleep pods are now part of the traveling experience - no more jetlag (Airbus)

And for anyone who fancies a nightcap at 35,000 feet, there's a full bar onboard where passengers can head up and order drinks whenever they like.

UNILAD has contacted Airbus for comment.