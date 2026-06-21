A former CIA officer has issued a stark warning to anyone who uses public WiFi and explained why it's 'very unsafe'.

It's very likely you'll have used public WiFi at least once. Maybe while shopping in the mall or on public transport, there's public WiFi available in most places.

While it looks pretty harmless, Jason Hanson – who worked in the CIA for seven years – has urged people to refrain from using it.

Jason joined the CIA at the age of 23 and worked for the agency for seven years. Since leaving, he has released his book Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life, and now runs a business called Spy Briefing that trains celebs, the rich and ordinary people in escape and evasion, hand to hand self-defense, evasive driving, firearms and home defense.

Advert

With his experience of working with the CIA in mind, he knows all about surveillance and insists that 'every government agency on Earth' can listen to you through your phone.

Speaking in LADbible Stories latest YouTube video, Jason shared: "Every government agency on Earth can listen through your cell phone, can listen through your laptop, can listen through your cameras. It doesn't matter what it is.

"If you think you have a cell phone that is gonna be like magic and the Agency's not gonna listen in, they can."

He proceeded to share that he uses flip phone that doesn't have apps on it like a modern day smartphones. This way he doesn't have 'all this stuff tracking him'.

Jason Hanson was in the CIA for seven years (LADbible Stories/YouTube)

Going on to discuss public WiFi, he dubbed people who use it as being 'out of their mind'.

"If I log into public WiFi, the only time I would ever do it is if I'm using a VPN, a virtual private network," Jason said.

"So basically it encrypts my traffic, all that kind of stuff. But I'm not just going to my hotel, or I'm not going when I'm flying on an aeroplane and logging into that public WiFi without a VPN."

The former CIA agent went on: "So I wanna make sure that my traffic's encrypted. I wanna make sure it makes me look like, even though I live in Utah, when I'm on my VPN the other day, I said it lived, I was in New Jersey.

"But yeah, if you log into public WiFi without using a VPN or something else, you're absolutely out of your mind because they're just gonna read your mail, they're gonna know everything about you. It is very unsafe."

Note to self: don't use public WiFi in the future.