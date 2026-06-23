The warmer temperatures sweeping across the globe this summer could cause some people's health conditions to worsen.

A heat advisory has been issued in Southern California today (June 23) and temperatures will peak well above average on June 24, according to CBS News,

The National Weather Service's (NWS) warning will be in place until 9pm Thursday.

Lancaster is expected to exceed 100°F, and Los Angeles will see temperatures of 85°F. Meanwhile Santa Clarita is predicted to hit 96°F and Pasadena will peak at 92°F.

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Parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Washington, and Florida are also under heat advisories at the time of writing.

American citizens in these areas are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, to stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Areas highlighted in dark orange are under heat advisories (National Weather Service)

The NWS has also reminded people that young kids and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle 'under any circumstances'.

During heatwaves like the one currently taking place, people with certain conditions might find that their health worsens when it's hotter. According to experts, there are four conditions in particular that may be impacted.

Heart issues

Extreme heat is currently impacting several countries (Getty Stock)

Exercise physiologist Michael Crawford, ACSM-CEP, explained why people with heart issues may struggle in the heat and how it impacts your heart.

He shared (per Cleveland Clinic): "Your cardiovascular system really ramps up efforts to radiate heat and cool you down.

"This makes your heart rate go up and your sweat increase — and that can potentially lead to your blood pressure going down. The longer you’re in the heat, the greater the toll on your heart."

Hot weather can also cause your heart rate to increase higher than usual, leading to a person to experience tachycardia. Sometimes tachycardia can be life-threatening.

Kidney stones

Dehydration may lead to kidney stones (Getty Stock)

According to Cedars-Sinai urologist Arash Akhavein, MD, people become more at risk of kidney stones when it's hot.

"Dehydration when you’re in drier, hotter climates is a big risk for the formation of stones," said Alhavein. "The more you sweat or lose fluids, the more concentrated your urine becomes."

He added: "When urine is too concentrated, it won’t dilute minerals effectively, and those are the conditions under which stones may form."

Gout

Warm weather can lead to people experiencing gout flare ups (Getty Stock)

Over 12 million Americans are affected by gout (which is a form of arthritis), says VeryWell Health, so they'll have to be extra cautious during the summer months.

Research has suggested that warm and humid weather can lead to increased risk of gout attacks – even if the person is in climate-controlled indoor environments.

"Higher temperatures cause increased sweating, which can lead to dehydration," explains the Gout Education Society. "Dehydration causes uric acid levels to increase, leading to a gout flare."

Headaches

Dehydration can also trigger migraines (Getty Stock)

Pressure and temperature changes can lead to head pain, therefore those who are known to suffer with headaches and migraines make be more susceptible to them when it's warmer.

As well as this, the American Migraine Foundation says a third of people who suffer with migraines say that dehydration is a trigger for them.

Bright sunlight can also be a trigger for headaches and may activate light-sensitive migraine pathways.

"The stress of dealing with uncomfortable temperatures also elevates cortisol levels, another known trigger," adds WMC Health.