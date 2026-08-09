Tate brothers make bold 'fame' claim in new legal move as lawyer urges judge to release them on bail

Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyers have made a bold claim in a bid to get the brothers released from jail while they fight extradition to the UK.

In a new court filing, attorneys for the dual U.S.-British citizens argued the former kickboxers are simply too famous to flee, insisting their fame would make it 'impossible' for them to disappear without being noticed, according to The Independent.

The brothers are being held in Miami as they contest extradition to Britain, where they face charges including rape, assault and human trafficking.

Both men deny all wrongdoing.

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Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on July 18 amid ongoing extradition proceedings. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Why are Andrew and Tristan Tate facing extradition?

The Tate brothers were arrested in Miami on July 18, shortly after Britain's Crown Prosecution Service confirmed new charges relating to four alleged victims, with the offences said to have taken place between 2010 and 2017.

As part of their bid for bail, defense lawyers have asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis to release the brothers on the condition that they hand over their passports and wear electronic monitoring devices.

Federal prosecutors, who have previously argued the pair pose a flight risk and a danger to the public, have until August 10 to respond.

A hearing on their potential release is set for August 13, while the UK has until September 16 to formally submit its extradition request to the U.S. State Department.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari has called for an investigation into the brothers' ties to figures close to President Trump, including Baron. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

What is the Barron Trump connection to the Tate brothers?

The case has taken on a political edge after Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari called last month for an investigation into whether Barron Trump, the president's son, had any knowledge of or involvement in the allegations against the brothers.

Barron has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Reports have previously suggested he was a fan of Andrew Tate and spoke with him over Zoom in 2024.

Other figures close to Donald Trump have also acknowledged links to the brothers. Donald Trump Jr. is said to have met Andrew Tate at Trump Tower in 2017, while Alina Habba, a former attorney to the president who briefly served as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey, called herself a 'big fan' of Tate during a podcast appearance in January 2025.

Ansari has since pushed Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, to open a formal investigation into the brothers' relationships with people in the president's orbit, specifically naming Barron Trump.

Despite the political scrutiny, the White House is not expected to step in.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated the administration will not attempt to block the brothers' extradition to the UK.

UNILAD has approached the White House for comment.



