Tate brothers make bold 'fame' claim in new legal move as lawyer urges judge to release them on bail
Home>News>Crime

Tate brothers make bold 'fame' claim in new legal move as lawyer urges judge to release them on bail

The influencers' case has also sparked new questions about their ties to Trump's inner circle

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

Topics: Barron Trump, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: