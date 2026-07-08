Donald Trump has shared an image of a 'crystal clear' reflecting pool after the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was infested by algae.

The US president shared a post to Truth Social on July 5 with an update on the refurbishment work which has been going on at the national monument.

Previously, the pool had been given a new coat of paint which was changed to a dark blue color which Trump described as 'American flag blue'.

However, shortly after this initial work was completed, the pool changed color from 'American flag blue' to algal green as the microscopic plants began to bloom in it.

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The precise cause of the bloom was not clear, but after work was undertaken to mitigate the algae some photos also appeared to show paint peeling off the bottom of the pool.

Trump has now taken to social media claiming that the multi-million dollar renovations are close to being finished, claiming that the water is 'crystal clear'.

The pool went a bright shade of green from the algae (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

However, it emerged that the posts the president shared were put out onto X on June 17, which was roughly when the initial work on the pool was completed, but before the algal bloom.

Now, the pool is scheduled to be drained again following the Fourth of July celebrations as there is still some debris from fireworks in the water, with this being the second time the pool will be drained in three months.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum spoke to Katie Miller, a conservative podcaster who is married to Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff, CNN reports.

Outlining the plan, Burgum said: "Drain the water. Clean up the fireworks stuff. Repair the vandalism that was done. Fill it back up again."

A tear in the pool's new lining showing through the green water (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In his posts Trump cited an update from Interior Department official Gregory Wischer, which claimed that the 'advanced nanobubbler technology' used in the process had 'very effectively killed the algae that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening'.

Wischer wrote: “The vacuuming is the final maintenance step after refilling the pool, and it will be complete in a few days."

In a reference to the conflict in Iran, the update added that now all that needs to be done is 'vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool — just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.'

The project has become a focal point for Trump, who has even called the algae in the pool 'criminally made'.