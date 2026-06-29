Donald Trump has given an update on one of his pet beautification projects in Washington D.C., despite the site still being surrounded by visible fencing and undergoing renovation work.

The president toured the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a rainy visit to inspect progress on the renovation, which has become something of a headache in recent weeks after a string of issues plagued the famous landmark.

Despite the ongoing work clearly still being visible at the site, Trump insisted the pool was already back in action, setting tongues wagging online over the state of the project.

The renovation has faced a number of setbacks since it began, with the pool turning a noticeable shade of lime green at one point due to an algae bloom, while chunks of blue coating have also been seen visibly separating from the pool's structure.

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Trump administration erects fences around Reflecting Pool after he threatens vandals with 10-year prison sentence (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

What did Trump say about the Reflecting Pool algae?

Trump claimed the pool was "in full use" during his tour of the site, despite the visible signs of ongoing renovation work surrounding it.

He also gave an update on the algae issue that's been plaguing the pool, writing on Truth Social that the "criminally made algae is gone" and that the pool would be in "perfect shape" after July 4th, following further treatment.

His use of the word "criminally" appears to reference claims that the algae bloom wasn't simply a natural occurrence, with the Parks Service confirming that vandals had cut the liner coating the bottom of the pool, lending some credibility to the suggestion of deliberate damage.

The pool has endured a rocky few weeks even before the vandalism was confirmed, with weeks of chemical treatment failing to fully resolve the algae problem, and reports of dead ducklings being found at the site adding to the litany of issues surrounding the renovation.

The renovation has faced a number of setbacks since it began, with the pool turning a noticeable shade of lime green at one point due to an algae bloom, while chunks of blue coating have also been seen visibly separating from the pool's structure. (Photo by Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

How much has the Reflecting Pool renovation cost?

The cost of the project has also become a point of scrutiny, after ballooning significantly from Trump's original estimate.

The renovation was initially projected to cost around $2 million, but that figure has since climbed dramatically to an estimated $16 million, marking a significant jump from the price first floated when the project was announced.

The rising costs, combined with the ongoing algae issues and confirmed vandalism, have made the renovation one of the more scrutinised infrastructure projects tied to Trump's Washington D.C. beautification efforts.

Trump has maintained that the pool will be fully resolved in time for Independence Day celebrations, with further treatment expected to take place in the lead-up to July 4th.

UNILAD has contacted the National Park Service and the White House for comment.



