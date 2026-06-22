A dead duck was reportedly found in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool over the weekend.

It marks a number of setbacks for the Trump's $14 million makeover, with the pool also becoming infested with algae shortly after the renovation work was completed.

The $14 million makeover saw the pool painted 'American flag blue,' however, it turned green after the infestation of algae.

Now, a photo of a poor deceased duckling in the pond is going viral. In the picture, the duck can be seen floating in the algae-fouled water.

Advert

The cause of the duck's death remains unknown, however, it has sparked a number of environmental concerns from citizens.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House and the National Park Service (NPS) for comment.

Previous to the incident, Trump commented on the problems - with the employees of the National Parks Service have also poured hydrogen peroxide into the pool in a bid to oxidize it and get rid of the algae.

A dead duck was reportedly found in the pool (Getty Stock)

Not just that, blue paint can also be seen peeling off the landmark.

"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible," the President penned.

He also blamed 'vandalism' for the damage on the pool claiming that someone had used 'some form of knife or blade, and put a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete.'

He later added that people had tried to damage the pool by pouring in 'corrosive and destructive chemicals', to the pool, and said the National Parks Service had 'arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Poll [sic]'.

The water turned green from algae (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!" he wrote about the alleged vandals on Truth Social, before adding that they are 'proud of what they've done with this magnificent structure,' promising to 'get it repaired, quickly, to an equal level of Beauty.'

Elsewhere, U.S. Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said her office would prosecute individuals caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C.,” she said during an appearance on Fox News.

"The president has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful.”



