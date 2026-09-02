Erika Kirk issues statement as judge orders Tyler Robinson to face trial over Charlie Kirk's murder
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Erika Kirk issues statement as judge orders Tyler Robinson to face trial over Charlie Kirk's murder

Erika Kirk said the development 'marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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