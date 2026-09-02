Erika Kirk issues statement as judge orders Tyler Robinson to face trial over Charlie Kirk's murder

Erika Kirk has issued an emotional statement after a judge ordered that Tyler Robinson would stand trial over the murder of Charlie Kirk last year.

The conservative activist was killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025 as he addressed the crowd at a Turning Point USA rally.

Robinson is accused of assassinating Kirk following a manhunt that ended the following night when Robinson turned himself in, after a family member reportedly grew suspicious he was involved, according to a previous report from PEOPLE.

The suspect is now facing the death penalty after a judge decided on Tuesday (September 1) that the prosecution provided enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

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Utah Judge Tony Graf said of the ruling: “Viewed in the light most favourable to the prosecution, this evidence is sufficient at this stage to support a reasonable belief that the defendant is the individual who shot and killed Charlie Kirk.”

Tyler Robinson will go to trial over the murder of Charlie Kirk (Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images)

“Accordingly, the state has demonstrated probable cause as to identity and homicide elements of count one.”

Kirk's parents, Robert and Kathryn, were present in the courtroom on Tuesday and watched on as the ruling was delivered.

Erika has since issued a statement on behalf of the Kirk family.

The statement said: "Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him.

"Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father. We are grateful to all who have continued to pray for us, support us, and stand with us through a year of unimaginable grief."

Charlie Kirk was killed last year (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Robinson has been charged with seven offences, including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice after having attempted to dispose of evidence.

Former Utah Valley University Officer Christopher Bagley said he witnessed Kirk's shooting and saw the right side of the activist's body as it happened.

He said: "I saw him go to the left ... I could no longer see the right side of his body. Then everybody started getting up and started to run, more of a chaos."

The prosecution detailed their timeline of the attack, presenting surveillance footage, mobile location data, and forensic ballistic reports during preliminary proceedings, which they say directly tie Robinson to the crime.

They also claimed that the shooting was planned and intentional, while defense attorneys have questioned the reliability of witness identifications.