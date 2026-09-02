Tyler Robinson will stand trial in killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
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Tyler Robinson will stand trial in killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

A judge has ruled there is sufficient evidence for the suspect to face a jury on first-degree murder charges following preliminary hearings

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk, Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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