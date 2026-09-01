What happened to Raygun after her infamous Paris Olympics performance

Breakdancer Raygun has opened up about her life after the 2024 Paris Olympics, ahead of the release of her Netflix documentary Raygun: Breaking Badly.

Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, became the centre of a media frenzy following her performance at the 2024 Olympics, when she lost her three first-round battles by a total score of 54-0.

Users online were quick to mock the dancer, as hundreds of memes were made and circulated on social media.

Representing Australia at the time, the 38-year-old admitted that she was 'never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves', and intended to leave her mark on the competition in a 'different way'.

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But now, two years on from the experience, she will feature in the latest instalment of Netflix's sports scandal docuseries Untold, in an episode titled Raygun: Breaking Badly.

The week after she competed in the competition, the athlete admitted that the response had been 'pretty devastating'.

The dancer has stepped away from breaking. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Speaking on the Jimmy & Nath Show in November 2024, she said: "I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now, to approach a battle."

She added: "I mean, I still dance and I still break but, that's like in my living room with my partner."

Coincidentally, breaking isn't on the lineup for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - but it's nothing to do with the Raygun fiasco.

Until February 2026, Gunn, who has been married to her husband and coach, Samuel Free, since 2018, was working as a lecturer at Sydney’s Macquarie University, teaching media and creative industries.

But now, the star is pursuing public speaking opportunities.

She has been married to her husband and coach since 2018. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

She has also been taking part in some 'small local jams', as she admitted while speaking with PEOPLE: "It’s been really nice to just go back in and support the scene and be part of the community."

After watching her Netflix episode, the dancer said: "It reminded of how insane it was, how absurd it was."

Reflecting on the unique experience, she added: "It was really cool to see me get through it at the end."

Why won't breakdancing be at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

By the time the sport had debuted in Paris, it already wasn't on the cards for the 2028 competition.

That's because host cities choose their own optional sports, and the LA organizers seemingly picked other events over breaking.