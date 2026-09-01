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Lindsay Clancy's attorney reveals details of letters sent to her during trial

Lindsay Clancy revealed to her attorney she was 'nervous but buoyed' by the support she's received

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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