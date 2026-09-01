Victim killed in Times Square stabbing named as Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti
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Victim killed in Times Square stabbing named as Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti

Officers tried to stop the attacker with a Taser before shooting her dead, the NYPD's commissioner revealed.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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