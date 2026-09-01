Victim killed in Times Square stabbing named as Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti

The vice president of Bank of America has been named as one of the people who has died after a stabbing in Times Square.

The woman who died has been identified as Erin Piacenti.

Bloomberg News first reported her identity on Tuesday (September 1), a day after she was attacked in the Times Square area at around 4:30pm local time/

Piacenti, who is a vice president of business selection and conflicts at ​the bank, died at the hospital ​from her injuries.

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A 68-year-old man was also wounded in the same attack and remains in stable condition in hospital.

Bank of America has since paid tribute to Piacenti in a statement, saying: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

"She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."

The attack took place at the intersection of West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square, New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The attacker, a woman, was shot dead by police at the scene after she waved knives towards the officers, who then used tasers which were 'ineffective' and did not stop her from heading towards them.

According to the BBC, the suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens in New York City.

She reportedly had a 'documented mental health history with the NYPD, with one incident in 2018 and one in 2019', according the police.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers had no warning of what was about to unfold on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday afternoon, describing the daytime stabbing that left one woman dead as 'random and unprovoked'.

The New York Police Department revealed pictures of the alleged murder weapon. (NYPD)

"A witness at the scene told investigators that he observed the subject remove two knives from a red Target bag before approaching the first victim," Tisch said.

According to Tisch, responding officers first attempted to subdue the suspect with a taser. When that failed to stop her advancing towards them with knives, they opened fire, killing her at the scene.

During the encounter, she allegedly told the officers 'I'm not dropping anything, I'd rather kill both of you'.

She repeated 'I will kill you', Tisch said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers attempted to stop the attacker with a Taser before opening fire. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty)

The attack unfolded on one of Manhattan's busiest pedestrian corridors, at the intersection of West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, in the middle of the afternoon.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a press briefing on Monday that a woman armed with several knives stabbed two people in Times Square before officers deployed a Taser and opened fire.

Times Square, nicknamed the 'Crossroads of the World', sees between 200,000 and 250,000 pedestrians pass through it on an average day, according to its official website, making Monday's attack one that unfolded in front of a huge number of onlookers.