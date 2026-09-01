Mom turns her arm into a ‘voice’ for her non-speaking son after one frustrating breakfast
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Mom turns her arm into a ‘voice’ for her non-speaking son after one frustrating breakfast

The simple idea has helped Hunter communicate quickly and efficiently with his mum

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ This Morning

Topics: Health, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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