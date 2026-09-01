Mom turns her arm into a ‘voice’ for her non-speaking son after one frustrating breakfast

When 11-year-old Hunter Fletcher's communication device ran out of battery during a breakfast outing, his mum Jessica Fletcher improvised with pen and paper and the drawing of a keyboard to help him communicate.

What happened next inspired an unusual solution: a keyboard tattoo on her arm that now allows Hunter, who is non-speaking and autistic, to spell out messages wherever they are.

Hunter was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

According to Jessica, Hunter generally communicates using an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device with a speech app on an Ipad.

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He also uses some sign language and gestures, although motor-skill difficulties can make handwriting and signing less suitable for him.

Jessica Fletcher came up with the tattoo idea after Hunter's communication device stopped working during breakfast. (This Morning)

The idea came during while the family were having breakfast, as his Ipad which he uses to communicate ran out of power just before he could order.

Jessica, who is from Canada, asked for the paper and pen and initially wrote out the alphabet so Hunter could spell out what he wanted, but instead, Hunter turned the paper over and drew the keyboard layout himself.

He then used his finger to indicate the letters he needed.

That moment gave Jessica an idea: if a keyboard was the format Hunter preferred, she could put one somewhere that was always available.

She decided to have the layout tattooed onto her arm, meaning it would not need a battery, could be used around water and would always be with them.

The positioning was carefully considered, too.

Jessica chose her left arm because she could use it easily for finger spelling, while Hunter usually sits on her right at the movies.

He also loves swimming, where his electronic communication device cannot be used because it isn't waterproof.





How has the tattoo changed the way Hunter communicates?

The tattoo has given Hunter something his previous setup couldn't: a way to communicate privately with his mom.

His AAC device can speak his typed words aloud, meaning people nearby may hear what he is saying. Using the tattoo, Hunter can instead spell directly to Jessica without broadcasting the conversation.

Jessica said this has been particularly meaningful because it gives her son the opportunity to communicate with her privately for the first time.

She also described changes in their relationship. Since getting the tattoo, Hunter has been telling his mom he loves her several times a day, something he previously did less often using his device. Jessica said he has also become more comfortable with physical affection and now gives her more hugs and kisses.

The idea has spread beyond their family, too. Jessica said people including teachers, nurses and first responders have contacted her about the concept, while some of Hunter's school friends have obtained versions themselves.

She also said tattoo artists in Canada, the UK, US and Australia have offered to provide the tattoos free of charge, with one artist in the southern US planning an event for families.

Jessica's wider message is that being non-speaking does not mean a person has nothing to say. She believes people should be given as many communication options as possible until they find one that works for them.