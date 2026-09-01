Dad jailed for 20 years for stealing a mobile phone is finally about to be released
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Dad jailed for 20 years for stealing a mobile phone is finally about to be released

Leroy Douglas was just 24 when he was imprisoned for theft in December 2005 under the controversial IPP sentence

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Crime, UK News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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