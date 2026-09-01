9/11 survivors now have more cancer cases than first responders 25 years after attacks
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9/11 survivors now have more cancer cases than first responders 25 years after attacks

Cases have skyrocketed in the last decade

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, History, New York, Cancer

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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